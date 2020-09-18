Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) went up 15.42% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) started the day on September 17, 2020, with a price increase of 15.42% at $2.47. During the day, the stock rose to $2.80 and sunk to $2.1132 before settling in for the price of $2.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHIO posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$20.02.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.93.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11 workers. It has generated 1,909 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -42795.24 and Pretax Margin of -42419.05.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 6.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s President & CEO bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 2.50, making the entire transaction reach 5,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,377.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.64) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -42419.05 while generating a return on equity of -92.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18.

In the same vein, PHIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.97, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.19 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.82% that was lower than 90.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.