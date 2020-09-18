Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.26

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) started the day on September 17, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.45% at $79.30. During the day, the stock rose to $80.57 and sunk to $77.99 before settling in for the price of $79.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WYNN posted a 52-week range of $35.84-$153.41.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $95.17.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 30200 employees. It has generated 218,911 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,072. The stock had 21.22 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.03, operating margin was +14.83 and Pretax Margin of +7.38.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 71.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s Director sold 400 shares at the rate of 90.54, making the entire transaction reach 36,216 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,697. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 2,453 for 88.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 217,630. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,059 in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +1.86 while generating a return on equity of 6.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 33.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.00.

In the same vein, WYNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.46, a figure that is expected to reach -3.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.47 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.51% While, its Average True Range was 3.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.74% that was lower than 67.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.