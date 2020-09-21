Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $12.57: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 18, 2020, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.20% to $14.89. During the day, the stock rose to $15.18 and sunk to $14.81 before settling in for the price of $14.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OEC posted a 52-week range of $5.93-$20.78.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $898.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.57.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1493 employees. It has generated 988,850 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 58,218. The stock had 5.03 Receivables turnover and 1.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.40, operating margin was +11.04 and Pretax Margin of +8.10.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 88.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 04, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 12.70, making the entire transaction reach 635,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 372,977. Preceding that transaction, on May 22, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 for 9.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 455,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 322,977 in total.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +5.89 while generating a return on equity of 50.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.18, and its Beta score is 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.68.

In the same vein, OEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., OEC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.13 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.63 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.09% that was lower than 70.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.