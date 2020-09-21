Progyny Inc. (PGNY) last month volatility was 6.55%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) open the trading on September 18, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.80% to $26.35. During the day, the stock rose to $27.8999 and sunk to $25.78 before settling in for the price of $27.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGNY posted a 52-week range of $13.29-$36.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.97.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 167 employees. It has generated 1,375,347 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -51,311. The stock had 6.53 Receivables turnover and 2.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.81, operating margin was +4.21 and Pretax Margin of -3.73.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Progyny Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 61.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 17, this organization’s Director sold 16,500 shares at the rate of 27.37, making the entire transaction reach 451,530 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 507,599. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s Director sold 16,500 for 28.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 476,014. This particular insider is now the holder of 513,599 in total.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3.73 while generating a return on equity of -89.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Progyny Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Progyny Inc. (PGNY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 210.28.

In the same vein, PGNY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

[Progyny Inc., PGNY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.14% that was lower than 71.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.