Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) return on Assets touches -7.66: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Zach King
Top Picks

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) established initial surge of 2.40% at $23.94, as the Stock market unbolted on September 18, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $24.36 and sunk to $22.94 before settling in for the price of $23.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RPAY posted a 52-week range of $10.69-$27.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -693.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.66.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 243 employees. It has generated 430,467 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -164,741. The stock had 14.30 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.61, operating margin was -8.42 and Pretax Margin of -57.64.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Repay Holdings Corporation industry. Repay Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.80%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s General Counsel sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 23.23, making the entire transaction reach 813,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 188,001. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 31, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 318,609 for 21.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,917,001. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -38.27 while generating a return on equity of -15.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -693.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in the upcoming year.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.15.

In the same vein, RPAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Repay Holdings Corporation, RPAY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.84% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.90% that was higher than 48.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

