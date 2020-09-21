SEI Investments Company (SEIC) PE Ratio stood at $16.25: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on September 18, 2020, SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) started slowly as it slid -0.12% to $50.02. During the day, the stock rose to $50.62 and sunk to $49.52 before settling in for the price of $50.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEIC posted a 52-week range of $35.40-$69.61.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.02.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3724 employees. It has generated 439,818 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 133,500. The stock had 4.35 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.31, operating margin was +28.06 and Pretax Margin of +38.22.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. SEI Investments Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.73%, in contrast to 73.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 17, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 50.06, making the entire transaction reach 1,752,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,546,977. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s 10% Owner sold 122,411 for 60.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,453,606. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,581,977 in total.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.68) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +30.35 while generating a return on equity of 30.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SEI Investments Company (SEIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.25, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.13.

In the same vein, SEIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SEI Investments Company, SEIC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.02 million was better the volume of 0.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.24% While, its Average True Range was 1.06.

Raw Stochastic average of SEI Investments Company (SEIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.35% that was lower than 31.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.