The key reasons why MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) is -20.71% away from 52-week high?

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) open the trading on September 18, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 8.77% to $3.54. During the day, the stock rose to $3.57 and sunk to $3.25 before settling in for the price of $3.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MEIP posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$4.46.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -113.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $365.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.61.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 51 employees. It has generated 566,922 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -902,275. The stock had 1.95 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +90.76, operating margin was -84.88 and Pretax Margin of -159.15.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. MEI Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 67.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 19, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.60, making the entire transaction reach 16,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 19, Company’s Director bought 62,500 for 1.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,500 in total.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.21) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -159.15 while generating a return on equity of -72.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -113.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.65.

In the same vein, MEIP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

[MEI Pharma Inc., MEIP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.33% that was lower than 79.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.