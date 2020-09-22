Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is 0.35% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) open the trading on September 21, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.73% to $1.78. During the day, the stock rose to $1.795 and sunk to $1.73 before settling in for the price of $1.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANH posted a 52-week range of $0.79-$3.80.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -310.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $173.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7766, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2609.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +94.97, operating margin was -32.63 and Pretax Margin of -33.90.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 46.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Director bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 23.15, making the entire transaction reach 34,725 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Director bought 4,000 for 1.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,000 in total.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.09) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -33.90 while generating a return on equity of -9.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -310.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -40.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.20.

In the same vein, ANH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)

[Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, ANH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.0633.

Raw Stochastic average of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.84% that was lower than 56.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.