Cubic Corporation (CUB) volume hits 5.22 million: A New Opening for Investors

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) started the day on September 21, 2020, with a price increase of 34.23% at $59.56. During the day, the stock rose to $61.00 and sunk to $50.16 before settling in for the price of $44.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUB posted a 52-week range of $30.86-$75.20.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.48.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6200 employees. It has generated 241,367 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,245. The stock had 3.42 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.26, operating margin was +5.27 and Pretax Margin of +3.50.

Cubic Corporation (CUB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 26, this organization’s Chairman/President/CEO sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 45.85, making the entire transaction reach 229,228 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,961. Preceding that transaction, on May 14, Company’s SVP, Chief HR & Diversity Ofc. bought 2,500 for 32.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 80,259. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,667 in total.

Cubic Corporation (CUB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.68) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +3.42 while generating a return on equity of 6.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cubic Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cubic Corporation (CUB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.31.

In the same vein, CUB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach 2.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cubic Corporation (CUB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.35 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.69% While, its Average True Range was 3.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Cubic Corporation (CUB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.42% that was higher than 69.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.