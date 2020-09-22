Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) volume hits 1.32 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on September 21, 2020, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) started slowly as it slid -0.30% to $36.81. During the day, the stock rose to $37.02 and sunk to $36.07 before settling in for the price of $36.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMP posted a 52-week range of $22.02-$67.62.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $225.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $224.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.97.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1884 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,486,451 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 541,852. The stock had 20.11 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.52, operating margin was +39.50 and Pretax Margin of +36.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 67.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s Director bought 13,370 shares at the rate of 42.11, making the entire transaction reach 562,989 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,280. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 20, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 10,000 for 60.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 607,230. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,912 in total.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +36.45 while generating a return on equity of 38.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.56, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.14.

In the same vein, MMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., MMP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.27 million was lower the volume of 1.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.64% that was lower than 31.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.