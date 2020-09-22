Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Open at price of $112.18: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) open the trading on September 21, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.76% to $118.15. During the day, the stock rose to $118.19 and sunk to $111.89 before settling in for the price of $113.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DGX posted a 52-week range of $73.02-$131.81.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $119.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $108.94.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 47000 employees. It has generated 164,383 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,766. The stock had 7.44 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.02, operating margin was +15.79 and Pretax Margin of +13.93.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 91.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s SVP, Group Exec. Clin. Fran. sold 58,392 shares at the rate of 110.60, making the entire transaction reach 6,458,343 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,411. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 72,596 for 117.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,510,585. This particular insider is now the holder of 73,579 in total.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.81 while generating a return on equity of 15.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 19.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.70% and is forecasted to reach 9.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.48, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.77.

In the same vein, DGX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.50, a figure that is expected to reach 3.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

[Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, DGX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.06% While, its Average True Range was 3.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.59% that was lower than 29.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

