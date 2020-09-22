Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is -1.16% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on September 21, 2020, Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) started slowly as it slid -8.56% to $107.84. During the day, the stock rose to $108.71 and sunk to $101.05 before settling in for the price of $117.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UHS posted a 52-week range of $65.20-$153.27.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 6.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $109.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $114.24.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 67700 workers. It has generated 140,820 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 10,060. The stock had 7.41 Receivables turnover and 0.99 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.54, operating margin was +11.54 and Pretax Margin of +9.37.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Universal Health Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 95.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s Director sold 3,900 shares at the rate of 111.63, making the entire transaction reach 435,365 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,299. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s President sold 8,013 for 144.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,157,994. This particular insider is now the holder of 141,209 in total.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by $2.19. This company achieved a net margin of +7.14 while generating a return on equity of 14.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.80% and is forecasted to reach 10.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.72, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.40.

In the same vein, UHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.48, a figure that is expected to reach 1.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Universal Health Services Inc., UHS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.14 million was better the volume of 0.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.58% While, its Average True Range was 5.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.53% that was higher than 44.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.