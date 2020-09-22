VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) average volume reaches $129.66K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) started the day on September 21, 2020, with a price increase of 15.29% at $3.62. During the day, the stock rose to $4.05 and sunk to $3.2774 before settling in for the price of $3.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRME posted a 52-week range of $2.05-$7.53.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 59.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.59.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. It has generated 61,187 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -626,950. The stock had 4.39 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -110.05, operating margin was -993.91 and Pretax Margin of -1024.65.

VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. VerifyMe Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.20%, in contrast to 1.30% institutional ownership.

VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1024.65 while generating a return on equity of -333.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

VerifyMe Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.30%.

VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VerifyMe Inc. (VRME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 25.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 71.07.

In the same vein, VRME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.12.

Technical Analysis of VerifyMe Inc. (VRME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.37 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 58474.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.16% that was lower than 120.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.