AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $34.02K

By Zach King
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 22, 2020, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) set off with pace as it heaved 1.66% to $10.42. During the day, the stock rose to $10.55 and sunk to $10.32 before settling in for the price of $10.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMCI posted a 52-week range of $9.85-$10.92.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -201.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $214.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.20.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 18, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 1 shares at the rate of 10.55, making the entire transaction reach 11 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,084,369. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 17, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1 for 10.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,084,370 in total.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 2.65.

AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -201.50%.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11.

In the same vein, AMCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)

Going through the that latest performance of [AMCI Acquisition Corp., AMCI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.3 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.63% that was higher than 10.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

