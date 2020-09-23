Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.33 million

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) started the day on September 22, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.42% at $0.46. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4749 and sunk to $0.45 before settling in for the price of $0.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HHT posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0467, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9361.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 233 employees. It has generated 187,347 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -61,753. The stock had 1.05 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.44, operating margin was -20.19 and Pretax Margin of -32.96.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Materials Industry. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.76%, in contrast to 0.31% institutional ownership.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -32.96 while generating a return on equity of -281.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44.

In the same vein, HHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.46.

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.01 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.1219.

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (HHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 175.08% that was lower than 187.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.