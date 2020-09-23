Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) average volume reaches $1.07M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 22, 2020, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) set off with pace as it heaved 0.15% to $41.01. During the day, the stock rose to $41.9099 and sunk to $40.80 before settling in for the price of $40.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DCT posted a 52-week range of $35.10-$44.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -116.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.31 billion.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1355 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.89, operating margin was -7.90 and Pretax Margin of -9.19.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9.86 while generating a return on equity of -4.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -116.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.37.

In the same vein, DCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Duck Creek Technologies Inc., DCT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.78 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.75% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.

