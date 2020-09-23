Entegris Inc. (ENTG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.23

As on September 22, 2020, Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.71% to $67.07. During the day, the stock rose to $67.17 and sunk to $65.46 before settling in for the price of $66.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENTG posted a 52-week range of $38.12-$74.28.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 101.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.15.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5300 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 300,201 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 48,087. The stock had 6.97 Receivables turnover and 0.66 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.55, operating margin was +15.54 and Pretax Margin of +19.99.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Entegris Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 99.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Director sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 68.01, making the entire transaction reach 68,010 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,740. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12, Company’s SVP & GM, AMH sold 14,723 for 71.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,048,498. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,949 in total.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +16.02 while generating a return on equity of 23.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Entegris Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 101.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Entegris Inc. (ENTG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.23, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.48.

In the same vein, ENTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Entegris Inc., ENTG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.97 million was lower the volume of 1.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.14% While, its Average True Range was 2.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Entegris Inc. (ENTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.18% that was higher than 38.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.