NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.1474: Right on the Precipice

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on September 22, 2020, NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 103.46% to $1.20. During the day, the stock rose to $1.48 and sunk to $1.07 before settling in for the price of $0.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAOV posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$3.50.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1343, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1474.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10 employees. It has generated 53,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -579,400. The stock had 3.87 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.02, operating margin was -971.89 and Pretax Margin of -1096.42.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. NanoVibronix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.19%, in contrast to 15.20% institutional ownership.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2019, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1093.21 while generating a return on equity of -639.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NanoVibronix Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.10%.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.00.

In the same vein, NAOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.08.

Technical Analysis of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NanoVibronix Inc., NAOV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 44.13 million was better the volume of 1.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.1591.

Raw Stochastic average of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 294.84% that was higher than 148.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

