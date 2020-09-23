No matter how cynical the overall market is Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) performance over the last week is recorded -7.06%

As on September 22, 2020, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.26% to $26.58. During the day, the stock rose to $27.21 and sunk to $26.27 before settling in for the price of $26.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHF posted a 52-week range of $12.05-$48.25.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -193.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.61.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1330 employees. It has generated 6,373,846 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -13.05 and Pretax Margin of -12.70.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 88.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 22.83, making the entire transaction reach 114,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,694. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 20.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,694 in total.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.88) by -$0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -8.93 while generating a return on equity of -4.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -193.70% and is forecasted to reach 11.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 39.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.69.

In the same vein, BHF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 22.04, a figure that is expected to reach 2.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Brighthouse Financial Inc., BHF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.16 million was lower the volume of 1.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.92% While, its Average True Range was 1.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.17% that was lower than 66.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.