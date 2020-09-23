Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) EPS growth this year is 14.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on September 22, 2020, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.49% to $30.58. During the day, the stock rose to $31.15 and sunk to $30.50 before settling in for the price of $30.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OHI posted a 52-week range of $13.33-$45.22.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $227.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $225.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.73.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 49 employees. It has generated 18,849,673 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 6,961,694. The stock had 0.58 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.36, operating margin was +37.42 and Pretax Margin of +37.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 74.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s Director bought 500 shares at the rate of 30.60, making the entire transaction reach 15,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,085. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Director bought 500 for 31.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,585 in total.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +36.93 while generating a return on equity of 9.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.19, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.51.

In the same vein, OHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., OHI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.81 million was lower the volume of 2.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.44% that was lower than 45.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

No matter how cynical the overall market is Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) performance over the last week is recorded -15.98%

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) open the trading on September 22, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.21% to $9.36....
Read more

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $34.02K

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 22, 2020, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) set off with pace as it heaved 1.66%...
Read more

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.56

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) flaunted slowness of -1.09% at $0.85, as the Stock market unbolted on September 22, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) as it 5-day change was -6.65%

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
As on September 22, 2020, Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) started slowly as it slid -0.85% to $10.52. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

Discovery Inc. (DISCK) 14-day ATR is 0.74: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) started the day on September 22, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.93% at $20.21. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) as it 5-day change was -6.65%

Shaun Noe - 0
As on September 22, 2020, Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) started slowly as it slid -0.85% to $10.52. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Company News

MetLife Inc. (MET) EPS growth this year is 23.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) flaunted slowness of -1.28% at $36.95, as the Stock market unbolted on September 22, 2020. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) went down -0.73% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 22, 2020, Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.73%...
Read more
Company News

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) plunge -3.97% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) started the day on September 22, 2020, with a price increase of 0.01% at $73.51. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.11

Shaun Noe - 0
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) open the trading on September 22, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.64% to...
Read more
Company News

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) last month performance of -13.76% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
As on September 22, 2020, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) started slowly as it slid -0.38% to $7.90. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com