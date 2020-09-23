Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) last week performance was -6.92%

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) started the day on September 22, 2020, with a price increase of 3.75% at $666.02. During the day, the stock rose to $667.44 and sunk to $641.64 before settling in for the price of $641.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ISRG posted a 52-week range of $360.50-$778.83.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $80.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $688.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $584.87.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7326 employees. It has generated 611,316 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 188,275. The stock had 6.50 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.19, operating margin was +30.70 and Pretax Margin of +33.54.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 90.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10, this organization’s Sr VP General Counsel & CCO sold 1,514 shares at the rate of 718.50, making the entire transaction reach 1,087,809 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,068. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 31, Company’s Director sold 1,000 for 723.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 723,730. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,560 in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by $0.55. This company achieved a net margin of +30.80 while generating a return on equity of 18.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.50% and is forecasted to reach 13.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 22.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $70.13, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 74.41.

In the same vein, ISRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.50, a figure that is expected to reach 2.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.99 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.05% While, its Average True Range was 24.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.67% that was higher than 34.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.