Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) last month volatility was 3.89%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) open the trading on September 22, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 8.27% to $15.18. During the day, the stock rose to $15.26 and sunk to $13.945 before settling in for the price of $14.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPH posted a 52-week range of $8.64-$24.45.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -8.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $926.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.35.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3369 employees. It has generated 376,285 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 20,372. The stock had 19.41 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.13, operating margin was +12.53 and Pretax Margin of +5.48.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry. Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 36.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Vice President, Product Supply sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 13.29, making the entire transaction reach 79,740 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,496.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.57) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of +5.41 while generating a return on equity of 14.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.83, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.92.

In the same vein, SPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH)

[Suburban Propane Partners L.P., SPH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.05% that was lower than 48.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

