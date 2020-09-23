Valley National Bancorp (VLY) EPS is poised to hit 0.25 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) open the trading on September 22, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.59% to $6.83. During the day, the stock rose to $6.91 and sunk to $6.69 before settling in for the price of $6.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VLY posted a 52-week range of $6.00-$12.14.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 15.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $403.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $394.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.60.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3174 workers. It has generated 485,499 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +32.99 and Pretax Margin of +29.64.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Valley National Bancorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 61.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s Director bought 6,350 shares at the rate of 9.47, making the entire transaction reach 60,131 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,495,797. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05, Company’s SEVP, Chief Ret & Busn Bnkg Of sold 45,972 for 9.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 429,486. This particular insider is now the holder of 649,835 in total.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.21) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +20.10 while generating a return on equity of 8.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Valley National Bancorp (VLY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.88, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.82.

In the same vein, VLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

[Valley National Bancorp, VLY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.30% that was lower than 58.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

