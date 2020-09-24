Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) average volume reaches $3.59M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) started the day on September 23, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.01% at $13.62. During the day, the stock rose to $14.12 and sunk to $13.60 before settling in for the price of $13.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACI posted a 52-week range of $12.91-$16.50.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 523.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $568.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $227.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.61.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.20%, in contrast to 55.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14, this organization’s President and CEO bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 14.74, making the entire transaction reach 368,575 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,961,782. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 04, Company’s Director bought 7,100 for 15.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 107,696. This particular insider is now the holder of 94,973 in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2020, the organization reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.3) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 523.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.96.

In the same vein, ACI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.18 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

