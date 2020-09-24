Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Moves -0.16% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
As on September 23, 2020, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) started slowly as it slid -0.16% to $25.29. During the day, the stock rose to $25.645 and sunk to $25.27 before settling in for the price of $25.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNTX posted a 52-week range of $19.48-$31.27.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 6.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $245.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $245.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.67.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5874 workers. It has generated 316,462 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 71,443. The stock had 8.28 Receivables turnover and 0.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.03, operating margin was +26.28 and Pretax Margin of +26.92.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Gentex Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s President and CEO sold 23,700 shares at the rate of 28.05, making the entire transaction reach 664,721 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 139,059. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director sold 4,403 for 25.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,095. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,696 in total.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +22.58 while generating a return on equity of 22.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gentex Corporation (GNTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.38, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.89.

In the same vein, GNTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gentex Corporation, GNTX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.09 million was better the volume of 1.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Gentex Corporation (GNTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.79% that was higher than 24.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

