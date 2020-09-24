Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $10.47: Right on the Precipice

By Zach King
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) flaunted slowness of -6.64% at $11.11, as the Stock market unbolted on September 23, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $11.9309 and sunk to $10.90 before settling in for the price of $11.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCAC posted a 52-week range of $9.21-$13.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $423.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.47.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 23, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 125,111 shares at the rate of 12.23, making the entire transaction reach 1,530,108 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,984,865. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 22, Company’s 10% Owner sold 28,855 for 11.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 321,241. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,109,976 in total.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.78.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59.

In the same vein, HCAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01.

Technical Analysis of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, HCAC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.18% that was higher than 32.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

