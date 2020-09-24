Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as The Progressive Corporation (PGR) last week performance was -4.09%

Steve Mayer
The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) open the trading on September 23, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.42% to $91.19. During the day, the stock rose to $94.70 and sunk to $91.14 before settling in for the price of $94.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $62.18-$97.81.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $583.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $91.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.66.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 41571 employees. It has generated 939,597 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +13.86 and Pretax Margin of +13.21.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. The Progressive Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 84.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 18, this organization’s VP and Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 94.94, making the entire transaction reach 1,424,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 330,662. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 18, Company’s President and CEO sold 33,750 for 94.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,204,225. This particular insider is now the holder of 455,314 in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.73) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +10.16 while generating a return on equity of 32.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.94% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.24, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.64.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.45, a figure that is expected to reach 1.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

[The Progressive Corporation, PGR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.79% While, its Average True Range was 2.39.

Raw Stochastic average of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.15% that was higher than 25.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

