Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) EPS growth this year is -29.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on September 23, 2020, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) started slowly as it slid -5.11% to $1.30. During the day, the stock rose to $1.895 and sunk to $1.29 before settling in for the price of $1.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PPSI posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$5.96.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -25.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5201, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6999.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. It has generated 216,653 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -126,705. The stock had 1.84 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.51, operating margin was -42.27 and Pretax Margin of -52.27.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 11.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 1,395 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 20, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,000 for 1.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,470. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,000 in total.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2018, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -58.48 while generating a return on equity of -84.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50.

In the same vein, PPSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.81.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., PPSI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.9 million was better the volume of 0.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.2184.

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.19% that was lower than 145.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.