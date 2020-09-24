Polar Power Inc. (POLA) EPS is poised to hit -0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) established initial surge of 11.63% at $1.92, as the Stock market unbolted on September 23, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $3.80 and sunk to $1.69 before settling in for the price of $1.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POLA posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$4.96.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 36.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -53.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -377.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2359, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0703.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 132 employees. It has generated 187,887 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,642. The stock had 5.16 Receivables turnover and 1.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.67, operating margin was -16.05 and Pretax Margin of -16.31.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Polar Power Inc. industry. Polar Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 61.71%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -16.31 while generating a return on equity of -19.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Polar Power Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -377.60%.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Polar Power Inc. (POLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.71.

In the same vein, POLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Polar Power Inc., POLA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.49 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.4023.

Raw Stochastic average of Polar Power Inc. (POLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.04% that was lower than 249.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.