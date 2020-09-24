Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) latest performance of -5.99% is not what was on cards

As on September 23, 2020, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: RMED) started slowly as it slid -5.99% to $0.23. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2471 and sunk to $0.2255 before settling in for the price of $0.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RMED posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$2.69.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3203, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9353.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 83 workers. It has generated 91,127 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -720,975. The stock had 6.84 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -22.93, operating margin was -801.92 and Pretax Margin of -790.97.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 7.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 03, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 0.35, making the entire transaction reach 3,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 145,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Co-President bought 10,000 for 0.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 133,339 in total.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -791.18 while generating a return on equity of -114.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: RMED) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.01.

In the same vein, RMED’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ra Medical Systems Inc., RMED], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.98 million was lower the volume of 3.07 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.0250.

Raw Stochastic average of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.44% that was lower than 94.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.