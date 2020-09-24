Urban One Inc. (UONEK) EPS growth this year is -99.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) established initial surge of 1.56% at $0.86, as the Stock market unbolted on September 23, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8864 and sunk to $0.80 before settling in for the price of $0.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UONEK posted a 52-week range of $0.56-$6.84.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -99.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3208, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4550.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 999 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 303,212 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 642. The stock had 4.04 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.54, operating margin was +23.56 and Pretax Margin of +2.96.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Urban One Inc. industry. Urban One Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.00%, in contrast to 20.40% institutional ownership.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.21 while generating a return on equity of 0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban One Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -99.30%.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban One Inc. (UONEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.86.

In the same vein, UONEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55.

Technical Analysis of Urban One Inc. (UONEK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Urban One Inc., UONEK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.28 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.0916.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. (UONEK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.74% that was lower than 200.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.