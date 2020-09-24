US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is predicted to post EPS of 0.17 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) started the day on September 23, 2020, with a price decrease of -5.09% at $22.57. During the day, the stock rose to $24.39 and sunk to $22.56 before settling in for the price of $23.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USFD posted a 52-week range of $8.32-$43.03.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $220.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $218.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.31.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 28000 employees. It has generated 926,393 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,750. The stock had 16.79 Receivables turnover and 2.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.68, operating margin was +2.90 and Pretax Margin of +1.97.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Food Distribution Industry. US Foods Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 93.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 21.09, making the entire transaction reach 105,441 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,997. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 12, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 26,940 for 40.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,092,956. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,894 in total.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.35) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +1.48 while generating a return on equity of 11.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.87.

In the same vein, USFD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.14.

Raw Stochastic average of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.25% that was lower than 64.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.