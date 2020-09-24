Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) return on Assets touches -50.14: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) flaunted slowness of -25.43% at $6.07, as the Stock market unbolted on September 23, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $8.2723 and sunk to $5.68 before settling in for the price of $8.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WRTC posted a 52-week range of $3.07-$14.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -105.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $209.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.12.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19 employees. It has generated 36,673 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -438,184. The stock had 6.98 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.72, operating margin was -1236.19 and Pretax Margin of -1194.83.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Wrap Technologies Inc. industry. Wrap Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 18.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 8.94, making the entire transaction reach 53,640 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,503. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER sold 6,000 for 10.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 60,240. This particular insider is now the holder of 69,503 in total.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1194.83 while generating a return on equity of -52.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wrap Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -105.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 104.89.

In the same vein, WRTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Wrap Technologies Inc., WRTC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 135.38% that was higher than 130.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.