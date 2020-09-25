CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) 14-day ATR is 1.09: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) flaunted slowness of -1.66% at $11.25, as the Stock market unbolted on September 24, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $11.61 and sunk to $10.87 before settling in for the price of $11.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRTS posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$16.44.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -514.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $476.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.27.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 843 employees. It has generated 332,926 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -37,423. The stock had 87.76 Receivables turnover and 3.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.75, operating margin was -2.94 and Pretax Margin of -3.60.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CarParts.com Inc. industry. CarParts.com Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.30%, in contrast to 45.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 04, this organization’s Chief Marketing Officer bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 10.33, making the entire transaction reach 41,320 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 194,165. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 04, Company’s VP, General Counsel bought 2,660 for 10.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,760. This particular insider is now the holder of 129,143 in total.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -11.24 while generating a return on equity of -123.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -514.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.16.

In the same vein, PRTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CarParts.com Inc., PRTS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.17% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.41% that was higher than 87.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

