eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is predicted to post EPS of -0.02 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) started the day on September 24, 2020, with a price increase of 6.96% at $1.23. During the day, the stock rose to $1.29 and sunk to $1.10 before settling in for the price of $1.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EMAN posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$1.90.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $86.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2672, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6716.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 96 employees. It has generated 278,396 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -44,771. The stock had 7.10 Receivables turnover and 0.97 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.17, operating margin was -20.84 and Pretax Margin of -16.08.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. eMagin Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.97%, in contrast to 22.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Director bought 31,578 shares at the rate of 0.19, making the entire transaction reach 6,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,578. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s CFO bought 25,000 for 0.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,000 in total.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -16.08 while generating a return on equity of -24.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

eMagin Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for eMagin Corporation (EMAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.90.

In the same vein, EMAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of eMagin Corporation (EMAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.18 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.1241.

Raw Stochastic average of eMagin Corporation (EMAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.51% that was lower than 147.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

