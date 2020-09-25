Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) 14-day ATR is 0.65: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) started the day on September 24, 2020, with a price increase of 2.30% at $12.46. During the day, the stock rose to $13.16 and sunk to $11.11 before settling in for the price of $12.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBE posted a 52-week range of $9.38-$14.35.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $391.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.06.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 548,350 shares at the rate of 10.21, making the entire transaction reach 5,598,654 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,060,483.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 14.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65.

Technical Analysis of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.16% that was higher than 45.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

