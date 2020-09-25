The key reasons why Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is -55.90% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 24, 2020, Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.82% to $3.10. During the day, the stock rose to $3.39 and sunk to $3.05 before settling in for the price of $3.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNPX posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$7.03.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $122.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.70.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Genprex Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.00%, in contrast to 18.10% institutional ownership.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -179.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genprex Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genprex Inc. (GNPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 97.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29.

In the same vein, GNPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Genprex Inc., GNPX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.9 million was inferior to the volume of 4.07 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.17% that was lower than 85.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

