Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 3.30

By Shaun Noe
As on September 24, 2020, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) started slowly as it slid -4.01% to $23.70. During the day, the stock rose to $24.84 and sunk to $23.38 before settling in for the price of $24.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TUP posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$27.19.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -43.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -93.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.68.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11300 employees. It has generated 159,106 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,097. The stock had 10.44 Receivables turnover and 1.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.20, operating margin was +10.61 and Pretax Margin of +5.75.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 01, this organization’s EVP and CFO bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 3.00, making the entire transaction reach 59,990 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,829. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s Director sold 4,424 for 7.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,401. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,374 in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.7. This company achieved a net margin of +0.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -93.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -43.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.78.

In the same vein, TUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tupperware Brands Corporation, TUP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.55 million was lower the volume of 3.09 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.67% that was lower than 164.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

