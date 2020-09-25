Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Open at price of $17.25: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) open the trading on September 24, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.04% to $17.10. During the day, the stock rose to $17.40 and sunk to $16.73 before settling in for the price of $17.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UTZ posted a 52-week range of $9.84-$19.16.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 317.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.13.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Utz Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 61.30% institutional ownership.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 317.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in the upcoming year.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85.

In the same vein, UTZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ)

[Utz Brands Inc., UTZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.26% that was lower than 46.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.