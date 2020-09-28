Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) volume hits 7.54 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) started the day on September 25, 2020, with a price increase of 44.44% at $2.08. During the day, the stock rose to $2.17 and sunk to $1.41 before settling in for the price of $1.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYFC posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$7.23.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -125.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.60.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 62 employees. It has generated 279,672 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -3.83 and Pretax Margin of -3.08.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Broadway Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 60.90%, in contrast to 6.40% institutional ownership.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1.15 while generating a return on equity of -0.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Broadway Financial Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -125.30%.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.59.

In the same vein, BYFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.81 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 159.33% that was lower than 179.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

