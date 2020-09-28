ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) EPS is poised to hit 1.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) started the day on September 25, 2020, with a price increase of 4.31% at $479.97. During the day, the stock rose to $481.65 and sunk to $464.565 before settling in for the price of $460.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOW posted a 52-week range of $213.99-$501.82.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 38.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $189.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $88.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $450.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $363.27.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11901 workers. It has generated 333,665 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 60,428. The stock had 4.91 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.12, operating margin was +1.22 and Pretax Margin of +1.94.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. ServiceNow Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s Director sold 28,295 shares at the rate of 464.06, making the entire transaction reach 13,130,692 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,305. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s Director sold 305 for 474.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 144,873. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,000 in total.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.01) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +18.11 while generating a return on equity of 38.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 17.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $131.07, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 78.13.

In the same vein, NOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.66, a figure that is expected to reach 1.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.98 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.45% While, its Average True Range was 17.29.

Raw Stochastic average of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.46% that was lower than 38.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.