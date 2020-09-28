TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) last month volatility was 2.97%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 25, 2020, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) set off with pace as it heaved 1.80% to $37.82. During the day, the stock rose to $37.95 and sunk to $36.77 before settling in for the price of $37.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMTD posted a 52-week range of $27.70-$53.99.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $541.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $492.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.39.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 9226 employees. It has generated 651,637 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 239,324. The stock had 0.25 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +91.98, operating margin was +47.47 and Pretax Margin of +48.72.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 87.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s Director sold 9,683 shares at the rate of 44.00, making the entire transaction reach 426,052 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 94,113. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 30, Company’s Director sold 9,000 for 40.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 360,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 103,760 in total.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.85) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +36.73 while generating a return on equity of 26.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.70 in the upcoming year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.59, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.60.

In the same vein, AMTD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)

Going through the that latest performance of [TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, AMTD]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.04 million was inferior to the volume of 4.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.97% that was lower than 42.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.