Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $47.77: Right on the Precipice

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 25, 2020, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) set off with pace as it heaved 4.67% to $49.28. During the day, the stock rose to $49.395 and sunk to $46.76 before settling in for the price of $47.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WH posted a 52-week range of $14.50-$63.66.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.77.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 14200 employees. It has generated 144,577 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,056. The stock had 6.60 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.93, operating margin was +22.60 and Pretax Margin of +10.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Lodging industry. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 95.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 27, this organization’s Chief Information Officer sold 1,792 shares at the rate of 52.72, making the entire transaction reach 94,467 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,775. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 24, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,350 for 52.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 122,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 226 in total.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +7.65 while generating a return on equity of 11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in the upcoming year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 73.10.

In the same vein, WH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., WH]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.98 million was inferior to the volume of 1.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.53% that was lower than 42.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

