Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Open at price of $91.04: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 25, 2020, Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) set off with pace as it heaved 0.01% to $91.38. During the day, the stock rose to $91.74 and sunk to $89.73 before settling in for the price of $91.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YUM posted a 52-week range of $54.95-$115.17.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $303.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $300.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $90.98.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 34000 employees. It has generated 164,618 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 38,059. The stock had 9.18 Receivables turnover and 1.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.28, operating margin was +33.82 and Pretax Margin of +24.53.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Yum! Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 78.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,334 shares at the rate of 93.15, making the entire transaction reach 217,412 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 72,281. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s Chief People Officer sold 3,370 for 95.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 320,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,583 in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.53) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +23.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.44, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.97.

In the same vein, YUM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Yum! Brands Inc., YUM]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.5 million was inferior to the volume of 2.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.45% While, its Average True Range was 2.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.18% that was higher than 21.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

