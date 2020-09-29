Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) last month volatility was 4.69%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on September 28, 2020, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.03% to $14.76. During the day, the stock rose to $15.13 and sunk to $14.65 before settling in for the price of $14.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANF posted a 52-week range of $7.41-$18.83.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $911.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.63.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 14000 employees. It has generated 82,343 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 895. The stock had 47.25 Receivables turnover and 1.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.32, operating margin was +3.47 and Pretax Margin of +1.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 10.46, making the entire transaction reach 156,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 299,371. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s Director bought 2,000 for 10.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,340. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,548 in total.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2020, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.83) by $1.06. This company achieved a net margin of +1.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.32.

In the same vein, ANF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Abercrombie & Fitch Co., ANF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.54 million was lower the volume of 2.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.48% that was lower than 65.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

