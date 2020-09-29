Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is predicted to post EPS of 0.41 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) started the day on September 28, 2020, with a price increase of 2.55% at $24.09. During the day, the stock rose to $24.31 and sunk to $23.79 before settling in for the price of $23.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAC posted a 52-week range of $17.95-$35.72.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.74 billion, simultaneously with a float of $8.65 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $207.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.74.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 213000 employees. It has generated 546,216 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +29.45 and Pretax Margin of +28.83.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. Bank of America Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 71.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 29, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 5 shares at the rate of 14.70, making the entire transaction reach 74 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s 10% Owner bought 3 for 14.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44. This particular insider is now the holder of 3 in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +24.14 while generating a return on equity of 10.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 45.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank of America Corporation (BAC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.58, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.28.

In the same vein, BAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), its last 5-days Average volume was 54.46 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 72.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.02% that was lower than 43.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

