Dana Incorporated (DAN) return on Assets touches 3.44: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on September 28, 2020, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.09% to $12.38. During the day, the stock rose to $12.55 and sunk to $11.95 before settling in for the price of $11.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAN posted a 52-week range of $4.22-$19.21.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.94.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 33300 employees. It has generated 237,466 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 6,226. The stock had 6.77 Receivables turnover and 1.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.88, operating margin was +6.72 and Pretax Margin of +1.98.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Dana Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.71%, in contrast to 98.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 05, this organization’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 9,386 shares at the rate of 12.76, making the entire transaction reach 119,783 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05, Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 28,114 for 12.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 358,711. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,440 in total.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.81) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +2.62 while generating a return on equity of 14.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dana Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dana Incorporated (DAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.67, and its Beta score is 2.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.55.

In the same vein, DAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dana Incorporated, DAN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.17 million was lower the volume of 1.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Dana Incorporated (DAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.71% that was lower than 67.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.