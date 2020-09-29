Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Moves -1.64% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 28, 2020, Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.64% to $5.40. During the day, the stock rose to $5.9988 and sunk to $4.89 before settling in for the price of $5.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLUX posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$10.09.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 91.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.32.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13 employees. It has generated 124,227 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -165,520. The stock had 5.54 Receivables turnover and 1.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.02, operating margin was -120.76 and Pretax Margin of -133.24.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 10.10% institutional ownership.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -133.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.70%.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.51.

In the same vein, FLUX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.81.

Technical Analysis of Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Flux Power Holdings Inc., FLUX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.77 million indicated improvement to the volume of 97214.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.51% that was lower than 140.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.