Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) 14-day ATR is 0.44: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Zach King
Top Picks

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) established initial surge of 16.67% at $6.86, as the Stock market unbolted on September 28, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $7.01 and sunk to $6.01 before settling in for the price of $5.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPMT posted a 52-week range of $1.74-$18.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $367.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.69.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +92.31, operating margin was +28.37 and Pretax Margin of +28.37.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. industry. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 71.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 23, this organization’s President and CEO sold 13,806 shares at the rate of 7.17, making the entire transaction reach 99,040 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 265,056. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 23, Company’s Secretary sold 1,532 for 7.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,977. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,798 in total.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +28.37 while generating a return on equity of 7.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in the upcoming year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49.

In the same vein, GPMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., GPMT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.4 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.34% that was lower than 93.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

