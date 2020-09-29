No matter how cynical the overall market is Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) performance over the last week is recorded -14.29%

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on September 28, 2020, Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: GEN) started slowly as it slid -5.82% to $0.55. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6058 and sunk to $0.54 before settling in for the price of $0.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEN posted a 52-week range of $0.57-$1.86.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $92.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7253, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0256.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 55000 employees. It has generated 83,015 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 266. The stock had 7.67 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.29, operating margin was +1.12 and Pretax Margin of +0.20.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.60%, in contrast to 25.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03, this organization’s EVP and CFO sold 6,671 shares at the rate of 0.96, making the entire transaction reach 6,371 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,049,175. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s EVP and Chief Nursing Officer sold 5,313 for 0.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,074. This particular insider is now the holder of 651,486 in total.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: GEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.11, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.35.

In the same vein, GEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Genesis Healthcare Inc., GEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.59 million was lower the volume of 0.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.0428.

Raw Stochastic average of Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.32% that was lower than 104.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

